Paul Pogba Should Simply Be This Cool All The Time

Tom Ley
6:23 PM EDT on Jun 15, 2021
Photo by MATTHIAS SCHRADER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There are two Paul Pogbas. There’s the one who currently plays for Manchester United, whose tenure there has been defined by fits and starts and injuries and a disappointing lack of consistent dominance. Then there’s the Paul Pogba who plays for the French national team, who authored one of the best tournament-long performances you’ll ever see at the last World Cup, and who was the best player on the field during today’s group stage Euro match against Germany.

Anyway, look at this pass from today’s game:

More of this, please!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

