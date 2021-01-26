Skip to contents
Technical Difficulties

Our Newsletter Service Is Busted, So Everyone Gets To Read The Newsletter Today

Lauren Theisen
January 26, 2021 4:00 pm
logo for The Cipher, your daily Defector newsletter

Hey everyone! Lauren Theisen here. Some of you already know this, but on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET, I usually send out a newsletter to our premium Pal and Accomplice subscribers. It rounds up Defector’s best writing of the day and also includes a few bonus features that don’t make it onto the actual site.

Today, however, the service we use to send those emails appears to be a casualty of the day’s big Internet outage. As a result, while I was able to create the newsletter, I am currently unable to do anything else with it.

Luckily, I at least have a link to the finished product. So that’s our workaround. Enjoy, and thanks for bearing with us.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

A Baseball Hall Of Fame Vote Is A Heavy Burden, Perhaps Too Heavy For Any One Man To Bear

Videos
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade

Our Newsletter Service Is Busted, So Everyone Gets To Read The Newsletter Today

Technical Difficulties
Lauren Theisen
logo for The Cipher, your daily Defector newsletter

The Dread Pirate Of The UFC Has Escaped Dana White’s Justice … For Now

The Fights
Patrick Redford
CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, UFC President Dana White addresses the virtual convention on August 27, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One

MLB
Lauren Theisen
Gary Sheffield #3 of the Detroit Tigers bats
See more stories