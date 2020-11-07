Skip to contents
Politics

Oh My God, What A Chump

Tom Ley
November 7, 2020 6:47 pm
Donald Trump
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump was golfing when news networks around the country finally, blessedly, called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. That’s great news for all of us, because it means we get to enjoy photos of Trump, all decked out in his big-boy golfing outfit, looking like the oldest, saddest, most pathetic chump that’s ever existed.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

It gets better! He then got had to get into his car and take a trip back to the White House as people on the streets of Washington, D.C. pointed and laughed at him.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

One day you’re the President of the United States, and the next you’re just a morose old paw-paw sitting in the back seat of a car, watching a bunch of people cheer on your failure.

(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This country is not fixed, and won’t be anytime soon, and there will be plenty to feel awful about in the coming days, months, and years. But for now, give yourself a moment to enjoy the fact that one of the worst people this place ever produced and empowered feels like absolute dog shit right now. I think that’s nice.

(Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

