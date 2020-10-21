Odell Beckham Jr. Says He And COVID-19 Have Reached A Truce

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced some exciting news today: He has reached a ceasefire with COVID-19. According to Beckham, there’s a mutual respect between the two competitors.

Full Odell Beckham Jr. quote on COVID-19: "Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me. It's a mutual respect." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 21, 2020

Though it seems Beckham and the virus will never meet on the field of battle, the Defector staff kicked in for an artist’s depiction of what such a clash might look like:

Beckham’s approach of common respect hasn’t been as effective when it comes to avoiding meaningless punishments from fundamentally stupid NCAA policies. LSU announced today that it would self-impose light penalties and ban the receiver from its facilities for two years after he handed out $2,000 in cash on the field after the Tigers won last year’s national championship over Clemson.