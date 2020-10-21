Skip to contents
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He And COVID-19 Have Reached A Truce

Patrick Redford
October 21, 2020
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced some exciting news today: He has reached a ceasefire with COVID-19. According to Beckham, there’s a mutual respect between the two competitors.

Though it seems Beckham and the virus will never meet on the field of battle, the Defector staff kicked in for an artist’s depiction of what such a clash might look like:

Beckham’s approach of common respect hasn’t been as effective when it comes to avoiding meaningless punishments from fundamentally stupid NCAA policies. LSU announced today that it would self-impose light penalties and ban the receiver from its facilities for two years after he handed out $2,000 in cash on the field after the Tigers won last year’s national championship over Clemson.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

