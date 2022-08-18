Nothing Says August Baseball Quite Like Jon Miller Trying To Understand Wordle

I’m not sure what this says about Jon Miller, about the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, about being 5.5 games and 10.5 games respectively out of the last wild card spot, about the difficulty of keeping up with things that are now a year out of date, or how Vin Scully would have handled it, but this is your Giants replay for today:

Dave Flemming spent an entire half inning explaining Wordle to Jon Miller.



Here are the highlights: pic.twitter.com/B4jtI33NWt — KNBR (@KNBR) August 18, 2022

Sure there’s stuff going on elsewhere—LeBron James engaged in a little estate planning for his sons while still being grossly underpaid for services rendered, Tiger Woods trying to broker golf peace with players half his age, college football considering breaking away from the NCAA as though it didn’t already have full independence and autonomy, the Las Vegas Aces in the early stages of making Mark Davis an owner with a championship, and the deep and abiding hilarity of this—but the pure casual goofiness of listening to Dave Flemming explain the complexities of Wordle to Miller during one of the many peaceful half-innings of ‘Backs-Giants is why baseball has not yet died as a form of contemporary entertainment. It was surely the highlight of a single/strikeout/single/strikeout/flyout fourth inning, and maybe of the entire evening itself.

If nothing else, it gave us this now-famous line that will stay part of Flemming’s legacy until he stops broadcasting: “I should actually call the game,” to which the correct answer is, “Why? When you’ve got ‘He’s sitting on a beach somewhere saying ‘suckers!” who needs ‘There’s a curveball in the dirt’?”

We now return you to your regularly scheduled August baseball. Don’t pay too close attention.