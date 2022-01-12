Please Try Not To Become “Dickmatized”

Another week, another wonderful opportunity to hear some gossip. The second episode of Normal Gossip is out today! Get your little mug and come sit by me. Have a little tea. Joining us this week is Sam Sanders! He’s a correspondent and host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute, and the first (but not last) fellow Texan we’ve had on the show. This week we are talking about how to identify a fuckboy, why you should never trust a tall, cute bartender, and how gossip serves the powerless. Plus, our story this week is about a mysterious boyfriend full of secrets who tries to explain Radiohead to you. But you still like him!

