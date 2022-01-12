Skip to contents
Please Try Not To Become “Dickmatized”

Kelsey McKinney
9:45 AM EST on Jan 12, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

Another week, another wonderful opportunity to hear some gossip. The second episode of Normal Gossip is out today! Get your little mug and come sit by me. Have a little tea. Joining us this week is Sam Sanders! He’s a correspondent and host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute, and the first (but not last) fellow Texan we’ve had on the show. This week we are talking about how to identify a fuckboy, why you should never trust a tall, cute bartender, and how gossip serves the powerless. Plus, our story this week is about a mysterious boyfriend full of secrets who tries to explain Radiohead to you. But you still like him!

You can subscribe to Normal Gossip on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram here.

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.

Kelsey McKinney

staff writer

