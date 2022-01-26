Skip to contents
Today You Must Google Your Neighbors

Kelsey McKinney
9:00 AM EST on Jan 26, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

It’s another day. The children are out walking on their way to school. The adults are pouring another cup of coffee. Everyone is just waiting for something to spur them to action, a reason to open their eyes a little wider. Come over here, sit by me. I have something to wake you up. An early morning frozen-from-concentrate dose of gossip. This ought to do the trick! A new episode of Normal Gossip is out! Today!

Joining us this week is journalist, newsroom leader, and my friend Megan Greenwell! After we finished recording, I was so hyped up I accidentally created chaos with some other gossip in my real life! Oops! Had too much fun!

This week, I talked to Megan about who stole the trees from her front yard, our shared list of people with secret family money, and why Episcopalians love to gossip. Then we took an exciting journey through some gossip from a friend-of-a-friend who moved into an apartment complex where the hallways were full of boxes. Why were there so many boxes? Only time will tell!

You can subscribe to Normal Gossip on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram here.

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.

Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That's Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More

