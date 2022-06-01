No Sport is Quite As Dramatic As Toddler Soccer

For all of season one, whenever someone asked me what kind of gossip I wanted submitted to the show, I had the same answer. I wanted children’s sports gossip. I love children’s sports because kids are not very good at sports, which makes the games very fun to watch and full of surprises. I also love children’s sports because their parents are, by definition, stage moms who choose to be outside. They love to create a little drama. They love to demand only the best for their perfect Angelica.

Never in my wildest dreams could I have asked for the gossip we received for this week’s show. It has everything: kids sports, parents in competition, a bad husband, a Play-Doh scandal, many squirrels, and a crossbow. Truly, what more could you want?

Joining me this week is Tracy Clayton. Tracy is an writer, she previously co-hosted the BuzzFeed podcast Another Round. She hosts many podcasts including Back Issue and Netflix’s Strong Black Legends.

I talked to Tracy about how gossip can be used to protect people, her favorite source of gossip from 90s daytime television and made sure to ask her whether she still hates squirrels. She does, which turned out to be a very important piece of information for all the twists and turns in this week’s episode.

Also! We know many of you were anxious to get a ticket to our first Normal Gossip LIVE show tonight in New York. Tickets are sold out, but if anyone relinquishes their ticket, it will show up for sale here.

You can subscribe to Normal Gossip on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram here.

(The transcript for this week’s episode can be found here.)

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.