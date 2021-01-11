No Man Can Resist The Urge To Punch C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The last time you thought about New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was probably Nov. 1, when he got punched in the face by Bears receiver Javon Wims. The Saints are currently battling the Bears in a wild-card round playoff game, marking the first time the two teams have met since the punch, and guess what: Someone else punched Gardner-Johnson!

This time the blow was delivered by Bears receiver Anthony Miller, who got ejected from the game for his efforts:

Now to study the tape from November, and decide which Bears receiver landed the heavier blow:

The edge clearly goes to Wims, although his effort remains the more embarrassing of the two given how little it seemed to bother Gardner-Johnson.

This is the third time this season Gardner-Johnson has gotten walloped by someone. Way back in October, he got punched by his own damn teammate, wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was suspended by the Saints as a result.

So what the hell is it with this guy? Is he saying something particularly foul to all of these people? Does he have a really annoying tone of voice? Does he just have one of those faces?

If you have ever been within punching distance of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and managed to restrain yourself from clocking him, please reach out to let us know how you did it.