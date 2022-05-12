Nikola Jokic Finally Gets Some Recognition

Regular readers of this site ought to be well aware of the fact that Defector has long been the No. 1 source of news and analysis for all matters related to Nikola Jokic’s singular ability to gently cradle a person’s noggin. It seems that the rest of the world is finally catching up to us.

Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022

Jokic received some kind of award yesterday while in Serbia, where he spends his offseasons hanging out with cool horses, and he was so moved by the ceremony that he couldn’t help but cry. Jokic also caressed every skull in sight, providing yet another stunning demonstration of his greatest skill, which I assume is what he was being rewarded for.

