Nikola Jokic Finally Gets Some Recognition

Tom Ley
6:18 PM EDT on May 12, 2022
Screenshot: Denver Nuggets

Regular readers of this site ought to be well aware of the fact that Defector has long been the No. 1 source of news and analysis for all matters related to Nikola Jokic’s singular ability to gently cradle a person’s noggin. It seems that the rest of the world is finally catching up to us.

Jokic received some kind of award yesterday while in Serbia, where he spends his offseasons hanging out with cool horses, and he was so moved by the ceremony that he couldn’t help but cry. Jokic also caressed every skull in sight, providing yet another stunning demonstration of his greatest skill, which I assume is what he was being rewarded for.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

