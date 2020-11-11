Skip to contents
NASCAR Driver Suspended For Doing Something Bigoted With His “Evening Snack”

Patrick Redford
November 11, 2020 3:42 pm
Josh Reaume during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

On Tuesday NASCAR officials announced an indefinite suspension for Josh Reaume, Truck Series driver and co-owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, over a social media post he made last week. NASCAR’s statement did not detail what Reaume posted, only that he violated a guideline against making a “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

We can’t find any screenshots floating around of Reaume’s actual post—email us at tips@defector.com if you do—although Kickin’ The Tires reports that it involved a swastika. This photo of a swastika on a Toaster Strudel was briefly thought to be the incriminating snack, but that photo is actually over 10 years old. Reaume addressed his post obliquely, noting that a picture of “my evening snack” was “taken out of context.” That he felt compelled to reference the diversity around him not doing him any favors.

Let this be a valuable lesson: Before you post a picture of your evening snack, think about how it could be taken out of context.

