Underexplained Lists

Monopoly Chance And Community Chest Cards, Ranked

Drew Magary
January 6, 2021 9:59 am
FAIRFAX, CA - FEBRUARY 06: In this photo illustration, The Monopoly iron game piece is displayed on February 6, 2013 in Fairfax, California. Toy maker Hasbro, Inc. announced today that fans of the board game Monopoly voted in an online contest to eliminate the iron playing figure and replace it with a cat figure. The cat game piece received 31 percent of the online votes to beat out four other contenders, a robot, diamond ring, helicopter and guitar. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  1. You have won second prize in a beauty contest collect $10
  2. Grand opera opening collect $50 from every player
  3. GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL DO NOT PASS GO DO NOT COLLECT $200
  4. Advance to Illinois Ave.
  5. Bank error in your favor collect $200
  6. Advance to GO (Collect $200)
  7. Xmas fund matures collect $100
  8. Your building and loan matures collect $150
  9. Take a ride on the Reading. If you pass GO collect $200
  10. You inherit $100
  11. Life insurance matures collect $100
  12. Go back three spaces
  13. Advance token to Boardwalk
  14. Bank pays you dividend of $50
  15. Income tax refund collect $20
  16. From sale of stock you get $45
  17. Pay poor tax of $15
  18. Get out of jail free
  19. Receive for services $25
  20. Doctor’s fee pay $50
  21. Advance token to the nearest railroad and pay the owner twice the rental to which he/she is otherwise entitled. If railroad is UNOWNED you may buy it from the bank
  22. Advance to St. Charles Place. If you pass GO, collect $200
  23. Advance token to the nearest utility. If unowned you may buy it from the bank. If owned, throw dice and pay the owner a total ten times the amount shown
  24. Pay school tax of $150
  25. Pay hospital $100
  26. You have been elected chairman of the board. Pay each player $50
  27. Death by dismemberment
  28. Make general repairs on your property. For each house pay $25 for each hotel $100
  29. You are assessed for street repairs $40 per house $115 per hotel
Drew Magary
