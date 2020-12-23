Do Not Ever, Not Even For One Second, Think That Michael Bublé Wants Anything Other Than A Platonic, Heterosexual Relationship With Santa

Michael Bublé is a heterosexual man, and so comfortably so that his 2011 gender-flipped (sort of?) cover of “Santa Baby,” the ultra flirtatious Christmas song popularized by the sultry Eartha Kitt, takes only extremely cool and extremely normal lyrical liberties. It’s, platonically, “Santa Baby” for men, of course, platonically:

Santa baby, slip a Rolex under the tree

For me

I’ve been an awful good guy

Santa buddy, and hurry down the chimney tonight

Rather than a sable fur coat (sexy), Michael Bublé asks Santa for a Rolex (not sexy).

Santa buddy, a ’65 convertible too

Steel blue

I’ll wait up for you, dude

Santa buddy, and hurry down the chimney tonight

Michael Bublé will tolerate no light blue convertible. Only steel blue, the workingman’s blue. Whether “I’ll wait up for you, dude” is an invitation to sit with one empty seat between them at Buffalo Wild Wings or to be contract killed remains artfully open-ended here.

Think of all the fun I’ve missed

Think of all the hotties that I haven’t kissed

Next year I could be just as good

If you check off my Christmas list

Men do be kissing hotties.

Santa pally, I want a yacht and really that’s not a lot

I’ve been a sweetie all year

Santa buddy, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Pally!

Santa buddy, one thing that I really do need

The deed

To a platinum mine

Santa pally, so hurry down the chimney tonight

The rare and correctly unchanged wish. Asking for the deed to a platinum mine rules in its own bonkers, swaggering, gender-neutral way.

Santa buddy, fill my stocking with Canucks tix

For kicks

Throw me on the first line

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Here we have swapped “a duplex and checks” for tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks! What man can resist the power of sports? This is surely not a more desirable gift than real estate and literal checks, but I asked Defector’s resident hockey expert Lauren Theisen, who informed me that the Canucks are “a very likable team on their way up.” OK. Fair enough. Hope he has fun at the game.

Come and trim my Christmas tree

With some decorations bought at Mercedes

I really do, believe in you

Now let’s see if you believe in me

Michael Bublé does not want decorations “bought at Tiffany’s.” Fine! But I do not think Mercedes sells Christmas tree decorations. They are more of a car business.

Santa poppy, forget to mention one little thing

Cha-ching

No I don’t mean as a loan

Santa buddy, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Hurry down the chimney tonight

Oh hurry down the chimney tonight

This—Bublé having now exhausted all conceivable terms of endearment (but not too much endearment, just like a normal amount)—is the end of the song. Our final total is: one baby, seven buddies, two pallies, and a poppy. A lesson: If you are not comfortable singing a song about seducing Santa Claus, a convenient option available to you is to not sing it at all.