Man Four Games Into Coaching Tenure Once Again Clarifies He’s Not Resigning

Urban Meyer, the main character of the NFL, gave yet another presser on the events of this past weekend, primary of which was a grinding incident. He has been talking basically all week about this and basically everyone is mad at him, which is pretty funny. Trevor Lawrence said today, “I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” which implies something will happen. Meyer also had to explicitly say that he won’t resign. That’s the second time he’s said this in the three-plus weeks since coaching his first NFL game.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologizes for the “stupid mistake” of groping a girl at an Ohio State bar.



But Meyer says he won’t resign. pic.twitter.com/dYExRoB29Y — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Happy half-birthday.