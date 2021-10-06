Skip to contents
Man Four Games Into Coaching Tenure Once Again Clarifies He’s Not Resigning

6:32 PM EDT on Oct 6, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches warmups prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Urban Meyer, the main character of the NFL, gave yet another presser on the events of this past weekend, primary of which was a grinding incident. He has been talking basically all week about this and basically everyone is mad at him, which is pretty funny. Trevor Lawrence said today, “I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” which implies something will happen. Meyer also had to explicitly say that he won’t resign. That’s the second time he’s said this in the three-plus weeks since coaching his first NFL game.

Patrick Redford

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

