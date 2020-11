Remember those dorks from yesterday? The ones who showed up at a Detroit convention center yesterday in an attempt to prevent further ballots from being counted, even though Joe Biden was leading in the vote tally at the time? Those were some mondo dorks, but these people, who were in Philadelphia today, might be even bigger dorks:

oh my god they're trying to sing pic.twitter.com/b23Ed0PcHA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2020

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. King Kornacki better bring the good news tonight.