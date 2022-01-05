Local Politician Very Sorry For Trying To Pull Down Referee’s Pants

A grown man getting steamed and doing something regrettable during a high school basketball game is something we’ve all encountered before. But I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a version of the story that is quite so hilarious in its particulars.

On Tuesday night, a Nashville man named Jeremy Faison was watching his son play in a game between Lakeway Christian Academy and Providence Academy, when he got so rootin’ tootin’ mad that he walked onto the court to confront one of the referees. Those are all the boring details. Here is the fun stuff: Faison, who happens to be a Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, tried to pull down the ref’s pants.

TN State Rep. Jeremy Faison, House GOP Chair, tried to fight and depants a high school basketball referee.



FAISON: "Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted … I was bad wrong." pic.twitter.com/qlBttjWZsg — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 5, 2022

Faison’s failed depantsing may have been pathetic—we must give credit to the referee, who clearly understands the importance of investing in a good belt—but he made up for his poor performance on the court with his apology note. This was somehow not written by a fictional Danny McBride character:

For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts. Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper for all to see, but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong. Rep. Jeremy Faison

We are always being introduced to new types of guys, but I don’t think we’ll find one this week more entertaining than Republican Lawmaker Who Tried To Depants A Ref And Writes Like He Got Kicked By A Horse.