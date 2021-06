You don’t need much knowledge of the Spanish language to understand the commentary in the following video, in which Mateo Bustos, mere feet from the finish line of a local traithlon in Sagunto, Spain, throws away his certain victory by celebrating it too early, much to the shock and horror of some ladies in the crowd:

A vore, deixeu el postureo ja! En serio 😂 😂 😂

Volum a tope pic.twitter.com/t7Eau9tCOB — Gotet de Modernor (@elgotet) June 20, 2021

Madre mia!