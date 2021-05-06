Let’s Remember Some Senators

Just the other day, during an organic discussion of Senators, someone on the Defector staff remembered Radek Bonk, while another person remembered Tom Daschle. Maybe you had forgotten about Radek Bonk and Tom Daschle, but now you remember both of them. Let’s remember some other Senators:

Hiram Johnson

Paul Tsongas

Alexandre Daigle

Barbara Boxer

Saxby Chambliss

Frank Lautenberg

Ken Salazar

Alfonse D’Amato

Joe Cronin

Kay Bailey Hutchison

Wade Redden

Zell Miller

Goose Goslin

Pierre Salinger

Sam Houston

Barbara Mikulski

Henry “Scoop” Jackson

Jack Darragh

Margaret Chase Smith

Eddie Girard

Lincoln Chafee

Andrew Stevenson

Carl Levin

Evan Bayh

Birch Bayh

Leland Stanford

Catiline

Jeff Flake

Jim Bunning

Patrick Lalime

Bob Graham

Antoine Vermette

Olympia Snowe

Sprague Cleghorn

Bob Torricelli

Eddie Yost

Joe Lieberman

Cicero

Bill Nelson

Hillary Clinton

John Heinz

Robert F. Kennedy

Frank Howard

Arlen Specter

Sam Nunn

Kelly Loeffler

Daniel Inouye

Heinie Manush

Lawton Chiles

Zoilo Versalles

Orrin Hatch

Martin Havlat

Howell Heflin

Trent Lott

Marcus Junius Brutus

Paul Simon

Huey Long

Patrick Eaves

George Allen

Mike Epstein

Gaius Calpurnius Piso

Hiram Fong

Larry Craig

Norm Batherson

John Warner

Curtis Leschyshyn

Now you remember those Senators. Who are some other Senators you remember?



