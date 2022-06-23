Let’s Look At Some Beautiful Dogs

The Westminster Dog Show wrapped up last night, with Trumpet the bloodhound claiming Best in Show. He’s so big, he looks like he could tackle me with one gentle paw swipe. His owner says he’s just your “everyday dog,” and he likes to dig holes!

ALL the puppy kisses! 🐶❤️



Congrats to Trumpet the bloodhound, who won Best in Show at the #WestminsterDogShow! @WKCDOGS https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/8v97h4LNb8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2022

Trumpet is the first bloodhound to ever win Best in Show, and he beat out a French Bulldog, a German Shepherd, a Maltese, an English Setter, a Samoyed, and a Lakeland Terrier. I cannot find Trumpet’s stats online, but I need to know how much he weighs (American Kennel Club says 90-110 pounds for males).

Winston, the French Bulldog who came in second place, has an NFL connection. One of his owners is newly signed Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Fox’s grandmother, Sandy Fox, has bred and shown French Bulldogs for years.

Freaking out. — Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) June 23, 2022

Winston just looks like an NFL dog. Absolute unit. No neck, and look at those shoulders!

Congrats to Winston the French Bulldog, the 146th #WestminsterDogShow Best in Show Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rv1QKqBVEC — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

I have no idea how these judges pick a winner, because all these dogs are the best. Let’s take a look at some of the other good boys and girls.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This is a Neopolitan Mastiff. Look at those wrinkles ripple in the wind! The American Kennel Club website rates this breed’s “drooling level” as “always have a towel.” This ancient Italian breed is the same kind of dog who played Fang in Harry Potter.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This is Belle the English Setter, hugging her owner after winning the Sporting group title. So cute!

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

What a bunch of satisfyingly stocky bulldogs.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Selfie time! I love the scenery here. The Westminster Dog Show used to be held at Madison Square Garden, but moved to the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. last year and this year because of the pandemic. I hope they stay there because the photos are fabulous.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

I love this paparazzi shot and I’m amazed by this Sussex Spaniel’s perfect pose.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

This is Wattson the Kromfohrlander, leaping through the agility course. I did not know what a Kromfohrlander was before researching the breed for this, and now I want one. The AKC says these dogs always have a smile and a “sneeze to greet you” and often live to 17 or 18 years old. The perfect best friend.

Folks, let’s give it up for all these cool dogs.