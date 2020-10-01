Skip to contents
Let Us Spend Game 1 Of The 2020 NBA Finals In Fellowship, In This Open Thread

Chris Thompson
September 30, 2020
LeBron James and Markieff Morris of the Lakers chest-bump during a victorious Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

This is it, friends. This unprecedented NBA season has finally narrowed down to two deserving finalists, squaring off in a jazzed-up practice court at a repurposed complex on Walt Disney World property. It’s been a winding path, beset on all sides by strife and turmoil, but I hope that we can come together tonight in the spirit of fellowship, buoyed and strengthened by gratitude for the good fortune and many blessings that as here’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame. Please join several of us below for hot NBA Finals open thread action.

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

