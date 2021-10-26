Skip to contents
NBA

Lauri Markkanen Squashed Nikola Jokic

Giri Nathan
1:20 PM EDT on Oct 26, 2021
Lauri Markkanen dunks on Nikola Jokic.
Photo via Cleveland Cavaliers

Lauri Markkanen delivered a scintillating reminder of his existence on Monday night with the finest dunk of this young season. Over the course of his rookie contract, the Finn slid from an intriguing and mobile stretch-big to a single-purpose trebuchet for launching threes, which could be blamed equally on his constant injuries and his employment by the Chicago Bulls. But even as his game plateaued, he has remained seven feet tall and springy, and thus good for a punishing slam every few months. Now seeking grim redemption in Cleveland, Markkanen fulfilled his quota early in the season, scoring the Cavs’ first points of their 99-87 win over the Nuggets by flattening the MVP.

This angle does justice to Markkanen’s understated boast and, more importantly, Jokic’s heels-over-head butt slide.

We may now acknowledge the nickname that Chicago tried to stick on him: Fine, he’s The Finnisher.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Bucs Fan Trades Something Tom Brady Wanted For Used Clothes And Crypto

NFL
21Comments
Ray Ratto

The Blackhawks Were Rotten All The Way Through

NHL
34Comments
Barry Petchesky

Unleash Your Inner Clump Dog

Are you ready to bite some kneecaps? Are you ready to get down in the clumps and eat dirt in the name of GLORY? Well you better be, if you want to call yourself worthy of this shirt. Otherwise you’re a finesse reader and we have no use for you.
Shop Now

Life Only Gets Better After Leaving Lubbock

College Football
84Comments
Dave McKenna

You Don’t Want AI Refs

Funbag
257Comments
Drew Magary

See more stories