The New York Knicks would like to take this moment, right now, to praise Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ability to lead and make the right decisions. There has never been a better time to make this statement.

We applaud Governor Cuomo’s leadership in reopening New York. The Excelsior Pass program, along with his decision to allow venues to begin welcoming fans, will play important roles in helping to get our City back on its feet. https://t.co/XqKiXdNccH — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 2, 2021

The New York Rangers agree:

We applaud Governor Cuomo’s leadership in reopening New York. The Excelsior Pass program, along with his decision to allow venues to begin welcoming fans, will play important roles in helping to get our City back on its feet. https://t.co/dmiqkEU3wA — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 2, 2021

Now that that’s done, these two teams are ready to catch up on the last week of local news and … ah.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Later.

H/t to Sam