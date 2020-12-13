Kicking The Ball Out Of Your Opponent’s Hand Is In Fact A Very Cool Thing To Do On A Football Field

They say you are not allowed to do a flying karate kick at a ball-carrier in an NFL football game. They say it is dangerous for both the karate-kicker and the karate-kickee, and furthermore that it is unlikely to result in a positive outcome. What they have failed to say, because they are nerds whose limited imaginations are subordinate to rules and caution and reasonable restrictions on the use of martial arts on a football field, is that karate-kicking a return man is in fact extremely bitchin’. To these haters, Cardinals linebacker and special-teams hero Kylie Fitts says “hi-YAH!” And then he kicks the bejeezus out of an opponent.

Dion Lewis fumbles during the kickoff and the #AZCardinals have the football. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/ZPZD5grXZ7 — Justin Groc (@jgroc) December 13, 2020

ENHANCE!

O CARA FORÇOU O FUMBLE COM UM CHUTE, BICHO! #RedSea pic.twitter.com/MuS22WHuJr — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 13, 2020

Is it legal? Hell no it is not, not if it is done intentionally. But it is also not reviewable, according to the NFL’s rules on replay review, and so the trick is to do your karate-kicking with the speed and subtlety of a ninja.

Fox says kicking the ball loose on a tackle is not a reviewable play. But it's also not legal. The on-field officials either missed it or determined it was not intentional. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 13, 2020

Four plays later the Cardinals converted this turnover into points when Kyler Murray found Dan Arnold in the back of the endzone for a jump-ball touchdown. Fortune favors the bold!