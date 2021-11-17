Skip to contents
NFL

Kelly Stafford, Who Threw Pretzel At Niners Fan: “Zero Excuse” For Throwing Pretzel At Niners Fan

Maitreyi Anantharaman and Patrick Redford
4:10 PM EST on Nov 17, 2021
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions, appears next to Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders in cutouts in the stands for the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The only recent photo "of" Kelly Stafford in our Getty subscription.
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Kelly Stafford, wife, mother, podcaster, poster, took the big step of owning up to a petty crime we’ve all at least thought about doing: hucking a pretzel at an annoying fan. Per TMZ, some rude fans seated behind Matthew Stafford’s wife at this week’s Rams-49ers game in Santa Clara started talking shit, so she flung a soft pretzel back towards them. It doesn’t seem like anyone was harmed, though security stepped in and moved Stafford’s group to some new seats, presumably with less risk of the airstrikes reigniting. The stadium-mediated ceasefire appears to have held throughout the rest of the game, which the Rams lost, 31-10.

We know about the pretzel incident for the same reason we’ve known the other dramas—big and small, political and domestic—of Stafford’s life: Instagram. Kellyheads understand her to be a wonderfully forthcoming social media user. It was on this app that she aired her frustration with COVID-19 restrictions in the “dictatorship that we call Michigan” almost exactly a year ago. (In a surprisingly satisfying apology, she admitted she “directed her frustration to the wrong thing.”) A few months ago, she placed her own career in her followers’ hands using Instagram Stories’s poll feature. (The options were to write a book, start a podcast, start a fitness line, or transfer her nursing license to California.) The TMZ report contained a screenshot of an Instagram comment from a Rams fan sitting near Stafford at Monday night’s game. The fan called on her to “set a better example for your children” after warning her, “you are lucky you didn’t hit me with it because the outcome would have been different for YOU.” Ominous.

Stafford’s response, in full:

girl I knowwwww I’m an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!

via TMZ

It takes a big person to defend their spouse’s honor by weaponizing a stadium pretzel (which cost a cool $7.50 as of four years ago), but an even bigger person to apologize for doing so.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Who’s Ready To Catch Flacco Fever?

Defector Up All Night
49Comments
Tom Ley

How To Quit Your Job, According To The Washington Post: Fuck You

Capital
219Comments
Albert Burneko

Need More Encouragement To Quit Your Job?

In what is being called "The Great Resignation," tons of people are quitting their jobs. We here at Defector have some experience in this area. Are the people quitting their jobs this year specifically inspired by the example of Defector? Not that we know of. Will we keep riding this wave anyway? You bet. The Quit Your Job hoodie is now available at defectorstore.com, so that you can still pass along this vital message in chillier temperatures. Like all our gear, it’s union made and printed in the United States.
Shop Now

Kelly Stafford, Who Threw Pretzel At Niners Fan: “Zero Excuse” For Throwing Pretzel At Niners Fan

NFL
103Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman
and
Patrick Redford

Prosecutors Got One Conviction In A Snake King’s Murder, And Now They Are Going After Another

Life's Rich Pageant
23Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories