The “Ocean is scarier” team has submitted the following video as evidence for our side of the “Space Vs. Ocean” debate. The kayakers who were swamped by this humpback whale down at Avila Beach, Calif. were both fine, although one of their car keys did not survive the encounter.

Lucky to be alive: an Avila Beach woman says she is okay after a whale capsized her kayak (shown here). Hear from her and tips for staying safe out on the water tonight at 10&11. (Video: Kellie Balentine) @KSBY pic.twitter.com/WOy4itCzhW — Melissa Newman (@melnewmantv) November 3, 2020

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Stay safe, stay sane.