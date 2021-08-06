Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Better For Them. Easier For You.

To be fair, the alternative is lugging a 50lb bag of highly-processed mystery pellets. Our fresh-food plans are personalized for your pup, pre-portioned for their needs and delivered to your door. No more “we're out of food!” pet store runs or “how many scoops?” guess work. Get 50% off your first box.
Buy now
Soccer

Juventus Women’s Club Is Sorry If This Tweet Has Been Interpreted As Razzismo

12:32 PM EDT on Aug 6, 2021
@JuventusFCWomen/Twitter

It could’ve happened to any of us. Every sensible person has looked at those cute little flattened cones used in sports drills and thought, Hey, that reminds me of the conical hats used for sun protection across Asia, so why don’t I put that on my head, make a slanted-eyes gesture, and snap a picture to tweet unprompted from the corporate account of my prominent Italian soccer club?

Credit: @JuventusFCWomen/Twitter

It’s easy to see why Juventus FC Women, winners of four straight Serie A titles, both captured and publicly disseminated the above image of defender Cecilia Salvai on Thursday, along with a considered emoji combination. While most soccer racism is in the service of demoralizing the opponent, this one’s out of pure love of the craft. Anyway, the club is sorry that they may have offended anyone.

This is technically accurate: no racial undertones, just overtones.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Defector Reads A Book Has Its Pick For August

Defector Reads A Book
15Comments

Why Do Table Tennis Players Yell “Cho!” All The Time?

Olympics
32Comments
Today's blogs are presented by

Better For Them. Easier For You.

To be fair, the alternative is lugging a 50lb bag of highly-processed mystery pellets. Our fresh-food plans are personalized for your pup, pre-portioned for their needs and delivered to your door. No more “we're out of food!” pet store runs or “how many scoops?” guess work. Get 50% off your first box.
Buy now

Why Your Team Sucks 2021: Carolina Panthers

Why Your Team Sucks
154Comments

Juventus Women’s Club Is Sorry If This Tweet Has Been Interpreted As Razzismo

Soccer
55Comments

See more stories