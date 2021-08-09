Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Just Two Guys Looking Normal

7:01 PM EDT on Aug 9, 2021
Photo credit: Tony Dungy

Well this is neat! Tony Dungy finally got around to sharing a photo from this year’s July 4th Ball at the Overlook Hotel.

It looks like everyone enjoyed their advocaats and bourbon!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. More tomorrow.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

