Skip to contents
Golf

Jon Rahm Nails An Absurd Skip-Shot Hole-In-One During Practice Round

Patrick Redford
November 10, 2020 2:52 pm
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with Rickie Fowler of the United States after skipping in for a hole in one on the 16th during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Truthers may point out that this shot from golfer Jon Rahm didn’t count since it came in a Masters practice round today, but they should consider that he skipped that fucker across a pond like a rock across a lake on a cool summer morning, and IT ROLLED ALL THE WAY INTO THE HOLE.

Skip shots on the 16th hole at Augusta National are a tradition in practice rounds, and though Rahm’s hole-in-one is incredible, it is not the first of its kind. Both Vijay Singh and Martin Kaymer have aced from the same position, also in practice rounds. The final frontier for this particular shot is for a golfer to do it in actual tournament play, ideally this weekend.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

No More Black NBA Uniforms, Please

NBA
Chris Thompson
Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis look like crap in black Celtics alternate uniforms.

Jon Rahm Nails An Absurd Skip-Shot Hole-In-One During Practice Round

Golf
Patrick Redford
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with Rickie Fowler of the United States after skipping in for a hole in one on the 16th during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s Time For The Premier League To Embrace Five Substitutions

Soccer
Luis Paez-Pumar
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 08, 2020

Should I Feel Bad For Trying To Get Laid During The Pandemic?

Funbag
Drew Magary
little boy and little boy kissing at party
See more stories