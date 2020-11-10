Jon Rahm Nails An Absurd Skip-Shot Hole-In-One During Practice Round

Truthers may point out that this shot from golfer Jon Rahm didn’t count since it came in a Masters practice round today, but they should consider that he skipped that fucker across a pond like a rock across a lake on a cool summer morning, and IT ROLLED ALL THE WAY INTO THE HOLE.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Skip shots on the 16th hole at Augusta National are a tradition in practice rounds, and though Rahm’s hole-in-one is incredible, it is not the first of its kind. Both Vijay Singh and Martin Kaymer have aced from the same position, also in practice rounds. The final frontier for this particular shot is for a golfer to do it in actual tournament play, ideally this weekend.