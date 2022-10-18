Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Jim Irsay Wants Dan Snyder Out

Tom Ley
6:08 PM EDT on Oct 18, 2022
Jim Irsay
Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s important not to get carried away. I won’t believe that Dan Snyder can actually be forced out of the NFL until I see him on a podcast with Papa John talking about how he was cancelled by a woke cabal of owners. None of this means anything until the body is cold, but it’s still wild to see it happening:

The Commanders have already issued a response, which seems to have been ghostwritten by Glenn Greenwald:

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Barry is at the Yankee game right now, and I heard that he is crying in the stands every time Aaron Judge strikes out.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Jim Irsay Wants Dan Snyder Out

Defector Up All Night
111Comments
Tom Ley

Daryl Morey Has An Alarming Relationship With Cars

NBA
63Comments
Giri Nathan

Quit Your Job (Quietly)

Not ready to Quit Your Job just yet? Quiet quit! And show your support for this “new” trend by buying Defector’s new limited edition Quit Your Job (Quietly) t-shirt. Union made and printed in the USA.
Buy Now

The World Cup Injury Crisis Is Only Going To Get Worse

Soccer
49Comments
Patrick Redford

How The Chicago Red Stars Became The Epitome Of NWSL Dysfunction

NWSL
31Comments
Claire Watkins

See more stories