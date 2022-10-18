Jim Irsay Wants Dan Snyder Out

It’s important not to get carried away. I won’t believe that Dan Snyder can actually be forced out of the NFL until I see him on a podcast with Papa John talking about how he was cancelled by a woke cabal of owners. None of this means anything until the body is cold, but it’s still wild to see it happening:

Big moment from Colts Owner Jim Irsay, who calls for serious consideration for Washington owner Dan Snyder to be removed.



Calls what’s happening in Washington ‘greatly concerning’ and believes the league could have 24 votes necessary to remove. pic.twitter.com/6OSVMVG6b1 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2022

The Commanders have already issued a response, which seems to have been ghostwritten by Glenn Greenwald:

Statement from a Commanders spokesperson regarding Jim Irsay's comment that he believes Dan Snyder should be removed as owner of the team: pic.twitter.com/qs7tXzckwR — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2022

