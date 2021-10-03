Jets Thrill, Exhaust Nation With First Win Of The Season

Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh are winless no longer. The New York Jets wheezed their way across the finish line to beat the Titans in overtime, 27-24. Wilson proved that he wasn’t seeing Darnoldian specters, as the rookie quarterback had easily his best game as a pro. However, because these are still the Jets, they made their audience sit through almost an entire overtime period and a fittingly odd ending before locking down that victory.

We must start with Wilson, who went 21-for-34 with 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and only one interception. The stats are nice, but what really stood out was a series of pretty outrageous throws that Wilson made. Check out this 54-yard bomba on the run.

Wilson was stellar in the fourth quarter with some big-time throws. He had a spectacular play where he dropped the snap, looked up, and flung a beautiful pass to Jamison Crowder. One drive later, he gave the Jets a 24-17 lead with this 53-yard torpedo to Corey Davis.

The Jets had a chance to end OT early after Wilson led a 13-play, five-minute drive all the way to Tennessee’s 1-yard line, but the Titans blew up a third-and-goal and earned a chance to win or force a tie. Tennessee then mounted a 13-play drive of their own, one that featured two critical fourth-down conversions and a near-touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Anthony Firkser. The whole thing lasted through most of the first quarter of Steelers-Packers, delighting and enthralling the nation. Titans kicker Randy Bullock, 3-for-3 on the day, had a 49-yard attempt at the death to salvage a tie. He missed it, giving Jets fans an unfamiliar feeling: joy.

That first win of the season must feel great, especially if the birds are out here chirping and you’re either Quincy or Quinnen Williams, celebrating obscure sibling NFL history with your brother.