Defector Up All Night

James Harden Came Home

Giri Nathan
December 8, 2020 6:04 pm
Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite all the ominous reporting, James Harden’s multi-city plague party tour has come to an end. He’s back with the Houston Rockets and took a test for COVID-19 today, though he still wants to make his way to Philly (or another contender). Per ESPN:

Houston hasn’t wavered in what the Rockets consider a fair asking price for Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts, sources said.

Not sure there’s a trade there, but surely there are strip clubs.

