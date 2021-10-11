Skip to contents
NFL

Jaguars Junction: Week 5

Hamilton Nolan
11:18 AM EDT on Oct 11, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Jacksonville Jaguars fans react during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville’s Jaguars entered this week’s game against traditional rivals Tennessee with extra scrutiny. Fans and analysts alike focused with relentless ardor on whether the Jags would be able to focus and win the “game within the game.” We can now say that the answer is: almost. 

It is often said that football is a game of inches—or, more appropriately, yards. The field position battle on Sunday depended, as always, on two opposing forces: The mighty feet of Tennessee punter Johnny Townsend, and Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke. In this contest, I’m afraid, Tennessee came out ahead—barely. Townsend was responsible for four punts on the day averaging 42.5 yards each, and Cooke got off two punts averaging 40 yards each. The 2.5-yard edge that Townsend secured for the Titans offense, multiplied by four, adds up to a full 10 yards of field position advantage accruing to the Titans over the course of the game. That margin ultimately gave Tennessee what it needed to score 18 more points than the Jaguars, resulting in a hard-fought but ultimately disappointing loss for Jacksonville. Coach Irvin Mayer and his special teams staff will now be responsible for remedying the errors with long hours in the film room and round after round of strategic adjustment.

If I may step outside of analytics and add a small personal message here, to all of the Jaguars Junction fans who emailed me this week, frantically demanding an installment of this column: Do not direct your scorn at Logan Cooke. Harsh criticism rarely improves performance. Furthermore, punt distance is not simply the product of the competitive will of the punter—it is also affected by factors outside his control like offensive line positioning, weather conditions, and so forth. 

“Jaguars Junction” is an independent source of football analysis unaffiliated with any professional sports franchise.

Hamilton Nolan

Hamilton Nolan is a labor reporter at inthesetimes.com.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Fake It Until You Make It (A Worse Planet For Everyone To Live On)

Life Lessons
73Comments
Albert Burneko

The USMNT Crapped Itself, But It’s Probably Fine

Soccer
42Comments
Patrick Redford

New: Defector Hats!

You asked, we... got around to it eventually. Introducing the Defector hat, which features a beautiful stitched logo and is available in “dad” and “baseball” hat styles. In stock now.
Shop Now

Tony La Russa’s Bold Idea Rudely Ignored

MLB
50Comments
Dan McQuade

Meet The Sabres, Whoever They Are

NHL
58Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories