NFL

Jaguars Junction: Draft Day

Hamilton Nolan
April 30, 2021 5:10 pm
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Seneca, South Carolina. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Logan Bowles/NFL

Thanks to savvy game and clock management, the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) secured the very top pick in this year’s NFL draft. Our boys the Jags could get anyone they wanted. Imagine the disappointment of waking up and seeing how that turned out. 

Having that first pick meant the Jaguars had an opportunity to pick up the biggest player in the whole country. I bet there’s a 400-pound player somewhere and that was the guy we needed to target. Then the second team picking could get a 390-pound guy, and so on and so forth. If you know about football you know it all starts with the big hogs in the middle. These bulldozers pave the way for success. Get those big boys shoulder to shoulder and you’re a force to be reckoned with. 

Imagine a 400-pound guy. Think anyone on your team can push him over? Doubt it. Get that big fella headed downhill and everyone better clear a path. That’s the game of football distilled to its essence. Everything else is just X’s and O’s. 

We must have the biggest boys in the business. 

Had the Jags secured our friend the 400-pound lineman, it would have been a simple task to line up the other players behind him and proceed in a straight line directly to the end zone. Who’s going to stop that runaway train? Not anyone that I know of. Sadly this opportunity has been passed up. 

Instead they drafted a guy who weighs 213 pounds. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if more than two thirds of the other players on the field at any given time can knock him over with the power of Force=Mass x Energy. I wish someone would break out a calculator and teach the Jaguars how the game is played. There are countless heavier men already residing within the Jacksonville city limits, yet none of them received “the call.” 

Another year of disappointment—I guess we’re used to it by now. 

“Jaguars Junction” is an independent source of football analysis unaffiliated with any professional sports franchise.

Hamilton Nolan

Hamilton Nolan is a labor reporter at inthesetimes.com.

