Well, that didn’t take too long. Less than 24 hours after Tigers announcer Jack Morris made an ass of himself by trying out an offensive accent while talking about Shohei Ohtani, the team and its local broadcast partner announced that he has been suspended indefinitely.

Detroit #Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris indefinitely suspended pic.twitter.com/UTOYoOLcos — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 18, 2021

Congratulations to Tigers fans, who no longer have to deal with this crap man while watching baseball games.

