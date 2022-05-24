Jack Grealish Went Lad Mode At Manchester City’s Title Parade

Jack Grealish’s first season at Manchester City probably didn’t go as well as he would’ve hoped. After a massive €120 million move from Aston Villa last summer, the man with the huge calves was expected to play a key role in City’s title defense. It didn’t quite play out like that, though, as Grealish struggled to find a place in City’s starting lineups, and his individual stats—three goals and three assists in 26 Premier League appearances—mostly bear that out.

It turns out City didn’t need him for his soccer skills, though. After the club clinched the Premier League title in wild fashion on Sunday, Grealish stepped up to center stage to steal the spotlight during the club’s title celebrations by being, quite simply, himself:

Jack Grealish is absolutely loving the party 🤣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MOb8W3JPEJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2022

Grealish has a reputation as a bit of a ditz who loves partying—see him not knowing what “encyclopedia” meant or what England looks like for proof of the former, and his 2020 DUI for unfortunate proof of the latter—but the man sure knows how to get absolutely hammered and make a show of himself. Aside from double-fisting throughout Monday’s victory parade, Grealish also got in front of the cameras to insult his teammates in the same way that a group chat might roast someone for a typo.

Poor Bernardo Silva got the brunt of Grealish’s trolling, first in a joint video where Grealish listed his personal reasons for City’s title win: Riyadh Mahrez and Silva coming off when the score stood at 2–0 Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the three secrets to #ManCity winning the #PL vs Aston Villa:



1. Take Riyad @Mahrez22 off

2. Take Bernardo Silva off

3. Keep @JackGrealish on the f***ing bench pic.twitter.com/Mcyb1baQ3S — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 23, 2022

(At least Silva got a shot in at Grealish on the last one.)

Grealish didn’t stop there, popping up again alongside John Stones to slag off Silva again, in jest but with no filter. The man sounds like a chain smoker at 4 a.m., hoarse and stumbling over his words, but he doesn’t let his shredded vocal cords prevent him from getting off the burn:

Later on, Mahrez was interviewing Kyle Walker on who could beat him one-on-one when our smashed lad jumped in to say that he could and has, prompting Pep Guardiola to sign him for the club:

Jack Grealish: “Me when I was at Aston Villa [beat Kyle Walker in a one-vs-one], that’s why Pep signed me!” 😂👏pic.twitter.com/DstYY46his — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 23, 2022

Grealish joins the proud tradition of athletes getting proudly and publicly sloshed during post-title celebrations, alongside luminaries like Tom Brady, Robert Gronkowski, J.R. Smith, and former Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum. This was Grealish’s first career trophy win, so it’s understandable that he’d go all out, even if he doesn’t appear to need that excuse. And hey, if his second season at City shows him to be off the mark as much as his first, at least he will have a second career available to him as a DJ in Ibiza.