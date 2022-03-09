Jack Eichel Almost Remembers A Guy

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is returning to Buffalo on Thursday, the city whose team forced a messy divorce with their captain over a disagreement about how to treat a herniated disk in his neck.

Eichel is in a much better place now, as he’s set to see the playoffs for the first time in his career, and ESPN’s Emily Kaplan talked to him for a piece that published on Wednesday. Among other topics, Eichel spoke about how he hoped he could be a kind of pioneer for the artificial disk replacement surgery he received. Like, for example, the first baseball player to get Tommy John surgery. What was his name again?

“I would say maybe I’m an example of somebody who went against what their team thought was best for them and stood up for what they wanted,” Eichel said. “I mean there was a baseball player who was the first guy to get a Tommy John. So hopefully it just opens a new door for players to deal with an injury.”

