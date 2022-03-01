Skip to contents
NBA

Ja Morant Is An Unhuman Highlight Reel Right Now

Dan McQuade
11:00 AM EST on Mar 1, 2022
Ja Morant and teammates celebrate after his buzzer beater to end the first. half
Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ja Morant is on a roll. The 2020 Rookie of the Year made his first All-Star team this season, has one of the top assist rates in the league while cutting his turnovers from the previous two years and scored a career- and franchise-high 46 points in a win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Last night, he did even better: Morant scored 52 points, topping his old mark, as the Grizzlies beat the Spurs, 118–105. But it was not just a night where Morant shot a cool 22-of-30 from the field. He scored 52 while having two of the biggest highlight reel plays of the year.

Late in the second quarter, Morant drove in on what was basically a 1-on-3. No matter. Morant got by Joshua Primo, then got into the paint where the 6-foot-3 Morant dunked over 7-foot Jakob Poeltl. He had 26 in the first half at that point. He was not done.

With 0.4 seconds left after a made free throw by the Spurs, Steven Adams threw a full court pass to Morant in the corner. He jumped, caught it, shot it without touching the floor … and it went in. The team went wild. The crowd, too. “I’m only a red zone guy,” Morant said postgame. “Fade route. Jump ball.”

Morant would end up getting a bunch of passes from teammates at the end in order to get to 50 points. The rest of Memphis’ starters scored just 18. The Grizzlies are, like Morant, on a roll: They’re 40-23, up to third in the West. Look out.

Recommended

Just Steph Curry, Calmly Being Impossible

Dan McQuade

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Ja Morant Is An Unhuman Highlight Reel Right Now

NBA
0Comments
Dan McQuade

Why The NFL Combine Should Be In My Backyard: A 1,000-Word Essay

This Is So Stupid
73Comments
Dan McQuade

Keep Your Head As Hot As Your Takes With The Defector Beanie

Shop Now

Well, So Much For That

Defector Up All Night
281Comments
Tom Ley

Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 89

MLB
27Comments
Chris Thompson

See more stories