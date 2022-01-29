Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

It’s Your Conference Championship Weekend Open Thread

Tom Ley
10:16 AM EST on Jan 29, 2022
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Hello! Welcome to the weekend open thread. We’ve got some big football games coming up tomorrow.

Also, I come bearing some scheduling updates. Since next weekend will be barren and football-less, there will NOT be an open thread. There will of course be one for Super Bowl weekend, after which the open thread will be going on spring break for a bit. We’ve noticed that some of the conversations in these threads are getting a bit tense, and so the end of football season feels like a good time for a hiatus. Besides, the sun will be shining and the birds will be chirping soon enough, at which point everyone will have much better things to do, like going to the, uhhh, farmer’s market? I don’t know what you people do for fun. It’s not my business!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

