College Football

It’s Always A Good Idea To Put Najee Harris Near A Microphone

Patrick Redford
January 12, 2021 2:41 pm
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Cox/Getty Images

Alabama running back and highlight machine Najee Harris popped off for 79 receiving yards, 79 rushing yards, and three touchdowns in last night’s national championship romp over Ohio State. The senior will leave for the pros with the school’s all-time records for rushing yards and touchdowns, an even more impressive feat when you consider that he’s played alongside Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, and Josh Jacobs over the course of his career. Even more impressive: he’s as charming as it is possible for an Alabama player to be.

Harris was asked about his “effortless” running by a reporter after the game, and he answered bluntly. “Effortlessly? You didn’t see what they was doing? They was blowing my ass up, what you talking about?” he said. “Bruh, they was blowing my ass out, you trippin’.”

The Bay Area native is always good for a laugh at pressers. Here he is last week recognizing the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Ron Kroichick, who penned a six-part series on Harris when he was the nation’s top recruit at Antioch High.

Before the Rose Bowl, he gave a delightful shoutout to Megan Rapinoe for her activism.

What a cool guy!

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

