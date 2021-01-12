It’s Always A Good Idea To Put Najee Harris Near A Microphone

Alabama running back and highlight machine Najee Harris popped off for 79 receiving yards, 79 rushing yards, and three touchdowns in last night’s national championship romp over Ohio State. The senior will leave for the pros with the school’s all-time records for rushing yards and touchdowns, an even more impressive feat when you consider that he’s played alongside Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, and Josh Jacobs over the course of his career. Even more impressive: he’s as charming as it is possible for an Alabama player to be.

Harris was asked about his “effortless” running by a reporter after the game, and he answered bluntly. “Effortlessly? You didn’t see what they was doing? They was blowing my ass up, what you talking about?” he said. “Bruh, they was blowing my ass out, you trippin’.”

This answer from Najee Harris 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORxLFvepsL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

The Bay Area native is always good for a laugh at pressers. Here he is last week recognizing the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Ron Kroichick, who penned a six-part series on Harris when he was the nation’s top recruit at Antioch High.

Alabama RB Najee Harris recognizes voice of reporter @ronkroichick on CFP zoom call from covering him in his high school days 😂 pic.twitter.com/tTg4G6loTF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 6, 2021

Before the Rose Bowl, he gave a delightful shoutout to Megan Rapinoe for her activism.

Alabama RB Najee Harris on the inspiration he gets from @USWNT star Megan Rapinoe during his Rose Bowl press conference. pic.twitter.com/08B5k1msnt — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 29, 2020

What a cool guy!