The first round of the NFL draft is tonight, and there is one question on the minds of football fans across the nation: Is this shit going to be crazy, or what?

For answers, we must turn to NFL insiders, whose wisdom and access can guide us.

One veteran front-office executive this morning: “This is the craziest draft I’ve seen in 30 years.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Tonight is gonna be crazy, man — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 28, 2022

CONFIRMED. This draft is gonna be crazy.

