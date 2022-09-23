Ime Udoka’s Suspension Doesn’t Clear Much Up

Late Thursday night, the Boston Celtics announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entirety of the 2022–23 season. This announcement came nearly 24 hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania had reported that Udoka was facing such a suspension due to a relationship he had with a female Celtics staffer, which resulted in a violation of team policies.

Udoka released a brief statement of his own, in which he apologized for putting the team in a “difficult situation,” but did not elaborate further.

In the hours between Woj and Shams’s initial reports and the Celtics finally announcing the suspension, there grew an information void that many were quick to try and fill with their own assumptions and projections. That void is not really any smaller this morning, as the specifics of the Celtics’ announcement raise a whole new set of questions. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date” sure makes it sound Udoka could ultimately end up getting fired for this violation. If what he did was bad enough for termination to be an option, then why bother with the suspension first? It seems impossible to imagine Udoka returning to the team after a year away and everything going back to business as usual, so why the half-measure now?

It seems that we’ll have to continue to rely on reporters like Shams and Woj to try to find answers to those questions, and we’ve already seen the limits of insider reporting on this particular situation. It was notable to see, given how few details Shams and Woj were given about this story, or how few they were comfortable reporting, that the word “consensual” appeared in both of their descriptions of the relationship. Given how often “consent” means different things to different people, particularly in the context of a workplace relationship, where various power dynamics inflect every interaction, it was hard to imagine how that particular detail could be nailed down and ready to report while no others were. That specific word colored a lot of people’s assumptions about the relationship, and is exactly what set Stephen A. Smith off on an impassioned defense of Udoka.

Now, a few days after the initial reports, it looks like the original description of the relationship as consensual is in line to get walked back. In his story about the suspension being announced, Charania included this bit:

Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews. The Athletic

There’s a lot we still don’t know about what exactly Udoka did to earn this suspension. In the meantime, you can count on pundits, fans, and other observers continuing to weigh in with their own uninformed interpretations.