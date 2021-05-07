Skip to contents
Media Meltdowns

House Of Highlights DESCRIBES Rajon Rondo Shout As An “Ethnic Sound”

Giri Nathan
May 7, 2021 10:42 am
Screenshot via TNT

Rajon Rondo shouted to distract Kyle Kuzma while he was shooting, during the Lakers-Clippers game on Thursday night. How you would choose to describe this sound is between you and your maker; words such as “strange” or even “whooping” do exist. For our purposes today, all you need to know is that sports highlight mill House of Highlights made a very bold choice:

The video has since been removed. The oral history is a clunky and overused format, but I would welcome a 5,000-worder on the clickfarmers who took this remarkable heat check, covering everything down to capitalization and emoji choice.

:sweat_smile:
Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

House Of Highlights DESCRIBES Rajon Rondo Shout As An “Ethnic Sound”

Media Meltdowns
Giri Nathan

Albert Pujols In Sun And Shade

MLB
Ray Ratto
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 02: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels walks to the dugout after striking out against the Seattle Mariners ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 02, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Chelsea Is Terrifying, Even When It Can’t Finish Its Chances

Soccer
Luis Paez-Pumar
Timo Werner of Chelsea scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2021 in London, England

Senators Week Has Adjourned

Senators Week
Tom Ley
See more stories