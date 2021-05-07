House Of Highlights DESCRIBES Rajon Rondo Shout As An “Ethnic Sound”

Rajon Rondo shouted to distract Kyle Kuzma while he was shooting, during the Lakers-Clippers game on Thursday night. How you would choose to describe this sound is between you and your maker; words such as “strange” or even “whooping” do exist. For our purposes today, all you need to know is that sports highlight mill House of Highlights made a very bold choice:

The video has since been removed. The oral history is a clunky and overused format, but I would welcome a 5,000-worder on the clickfarmers who took this remarkable heat check, covering everything down to capitalization and emoji choice.