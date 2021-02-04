Highlight Inflation Reaches New Peak

Look, I agree, three posts about the Sacramento Kings’ backcourt in as many days is not something we inflict upon you lightly, but I simply must point out a delightful nugget I found while looking for Tyrese Haliburton highlights last night. Haliburton did a lot of cool shit against the Celtics, though for some reason, House of Highlights posted “Tyrese Haliburton Smartly Fouls Williams To Stop Brown Getting Game-Tying Three | February 3, 2021” for their 2.84 million subscribers to watch. Awesome!

