Highlight Inflation Reaches New Peak

Patrick Redford
February 4, 2021 6:23 pm
I have eaten, digested, and crapped the tape.
Screenshot: House of Highlights/YouTube

Look, I agree, three posts about the Sacramento Kings’ backcourt in as many days is not something we inflict upon you lightly, but I simply must point out a delightful nugget I found while looking for Tyrese Haliburton highlights last night. Haliburton did a lot of cool shit against the Celtics, though for some reason, House of Highlights posted “Tyrese Haliburton Smartly Fouls Williams To Stop Brown Getting Game-Tying Three | February 3, 2021” for their 2.84 million subscribers to watch. Awesome!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. If you’re confused, please refer to the image on top of this post for a detailed breakdown of the play.

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

I have eaten, digested, and crapped the tape.

