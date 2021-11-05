Skip to contents
Hey, You! Come Chat With The Defector Staff

Lauren Theisen
4:00 PM EDT on Nov 5, 2021
Journalists in a press room
AFP via Getty Images

It’s been an extremely dumb week, so why don’t you finish it out with some moderately dumb bloggers? Shoot us your questions in the comments below.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

