It’s been an extremely dumb week, so why don’t you finish it out with some moderately dumb bloggers? Shoot us your questions in the comments below.
Staff Chat
Hey, You! Come Chat With The Defector Staff
4:00 PM EDT on Nov 5, 2021
Read More:
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com
The Latest
Come to the LIVE Distraction episode on Dec. 8
THEY'RE BACK, THEY'RE BACK: Drew and Roth are doing a live Distraction episode in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Come hang out with them and other Defector staffers at Caveat on the Lower East Side, or watch along on the Caveat livestream. (Pals, check your Nov. 2 newsletter for a discount code.)
Buy Your Tickets Now