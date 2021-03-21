Skip to contents
Here’s Your Open Thread For Day One Of The Women’s Tourney

Lauren Theisen
March 21, 2021 11:59 am
Central Michigan kicks off today’s slate of basketball games, hoping to continue the MACmentum of yesterday’s Ohio men’s win, as they face off with the fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes. A little later on, a sputtering sixth-seeded Michigan Wolverines squad locks up with Florida Gulf Coast and their 25-game win streak in what looks to be the likeliest chance for an upset.

And other teams that aren’t from Michigan play, too! Make sure you’ve got everything you need for the next 12 hours, and use this space to yak about the games.

