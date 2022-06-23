Here’s An NBA Draft Open Thread

We are just a few hours away from the commencement of the 2022 NBA Draft, which means that very soon you will be either elated or totally disgusted by your favorite team’s selections. Will they draft that one guy you know basically nothing about but are convinced will be a superstar one day, or will they draft that other guy you know basically nothing about but who is clearly a total piece-of-crap basketball player? You can only find out by tuning in! And then you can celebrate/commiserate with your fellow NBA sickos in the comments section below.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Go Nuggets.