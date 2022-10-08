Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Here’s A Wild Card Weekend Open Thread

Tom Ley
9:05 AM EDT on Oct 8, 2022
Mets fans
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Well hello! Lots of sports on this weekend. Lotta sports! Feel free to hang out here and chat about whatever you’d like while enjoying these sports.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Here’s A Wild Card Weekend Open Thread

Defector Up All Night
299Comments
Tom Ley

Draymond Green Really Went And Punched The Hell Out Of Jordan Poole

NBA
290Comments
Tom Ley
a cardboard cut-out of david roth

Enter Our Raffle To Have 3-D David Roth Bring 2-D David Roth To Your Home

This is serious: Anyone who makes a contribution of at least $20 into our tip jar, which we use to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need, by Oct. 31 will be entered into the raffle.
Read The Full Announcement Here

32 Teams, 29 Guys, One Building, And One Deity: Your Guide To The 2022–23 NHL Season

NHL
148Comments
Lauren Theisen

We Saw A Bear

Animals
322Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman
,
Sabrina Imbler
,
Barry Petchesky
, and
Laura Wagner

See more stories