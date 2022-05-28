Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Here’s A Champions League Final And Game 7 Open Thread

Tom Ley
1:14 PM EDT on May 28, 2022
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Well well well. Would you look at that! We’ve got two big-time sports events on our plate this weekend. Today, we’ve got the damn Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. On Sunday night, we’ve got Game damn 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. Feel free to hang out here and chat about the games with your pals as you watch them.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

