Well well well. Would you look at that! We’ve got two big-time sports events on our plate this weekend. Today, we’ve got the damn Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. On Sunday night, we’ve got Game damn 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. Feel free to hang out here and chat about the games with your pals as you watch them.
Defector Up All Night
Here’s A Champions League Final And Game 7 Open Thread
1:14 PM EDT on May 28, 2022
