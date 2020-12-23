Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Here We Go, The NBA Season Is About To Start For Real—Ah Shit Hold On

Tom Ley
December 23, 2020 5:39 pm
Houston Rockets
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Rubs hands together] Tonight is the night! Last night was not really the night, because only four NBA teams played. But tonight, oh baby, tonight we have a full slate of NBA action. Who else is ready to get this season off the ground smoothly and safely?

Dang!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. We’re going to be taking it easy for the next few days, but will have some cheerful holiday blogs for you to enjoy while we retreat to our rat-den homes and apartments to drink egg nog in the dark. I even heard a rumor that someone whose name rhymes with Bashley Kleinberg will be making an appearance on the site tomorrow.

Oh, and don’t forget to buy a Defector gift subscription for one of your friends or enemies. It’s better than nothing!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Here We Go, The NBA Season Is About To Start For Real—Ah Shit Hold On

Defector Up All Night
Tom Ley
Houston Rockets

Do Not Ever, Not Even For One Second, Think That Michael Bublé Wants Anything Other Than A Platonic, Heterosexual Relationship With Santa

Music
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Michael Buble walks a red carpet for 'Tour Stop 148' during the 11th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 14, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

James Harden Says He Was Not Maskless At A Strip Club, But At A Private Party For A Discreet Luxury Concierge Agency

NBA
Tom Ley
James Harden

Tito Ortiz’s Term As City Council Member Is Off To A Comical Start

The Fights
Patrick Redford
Tito Ortiz trying to make a point.
See more stories