There is basketball on today. So much basketball. Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET we have Pelicans-Heat, which is followed by Warriors-Bucks, Nets-Celtics, Mavericks-Lakers, and Clippers-Nuggets. Mama mia!

If you are looking for a place to chat about all this festive hoops action while you spend all day watching it, this is the place to do that. Have some fun.